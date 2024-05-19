Sources expose Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic getaway

The week Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent in Lake Como, for their romantic getaway has just been exposed by insiders.

The news has been shared during the sources’ interviews with People magazine.

during the interview the insider focused extensively on this Eras’ short-break inspired getaway and called it “four relaxing days of rest.”

They were also quoted saying, “On the first night, they went for a long walk around the lake late at night [between 11 and midnight].”

“It was very romantic. At times they would walk hand in hand. They would also exchange a kiss every so often.”

During the getaway the duo also toured the lake by boat and, “[Swift] got on the boat along the side and then went right away to the front and started taking photos of him.”

“It was clear that she was trying to capture the moment for posterity, and the cute thing was that she didn’t use a phone but a little Olympus camera.”

Later on they also popped in for a meal, and according to the source, “They were very affectionate with each other, always close and hugging,” the entire time on this day.