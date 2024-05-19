 

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Neymar at Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight

Al Nassr star interacts with rival Al Hilal star before witnessing Ukrainain boxer beat Gypsy King

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar hang out at Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight. — X/@boxingontnt

The worlds of rivals — Al Nassr and Al Hilal — collided when Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were spotted together at the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight in Riyadh on Saturday night.

In a video shared on X, the 39-year-old Portuguese footballer can be seen talking to the 32-year-old Brazilian player ringside before witnessing Usyk beat Fury while sitting next to boxing heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

The interaction between the two legendary footballers ended with a laugh and a hug.

Ronaldo spotted with Neymar at Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight in Riyadh. — X/@boxingontnt

The Saudi Arabian kingdom has become a second home for both athletes in recent years, proving to be huge draws as they continue to grow their influence in the sporting world.

The former Real Madrid star is due to close out the Saudi Premier League season by the end of May with two games left to play against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad. 

Meanwhile, the Al Hilal forward has been sidelined since September 2023 after suffering from a knee injury in Brazil.

Additionally, Joshua, 34, who sat next to Ronaldo for the entire night, has returned to his best form in the boxing ring and is expected to face in September the winner of Daniel Dubois' fight against Filip Hrgovic on June 1.

