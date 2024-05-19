Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'

Cher might just have been a little too nonchalant about her birthday approaching.

At the premiere of the documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, at the Paley Center in Los Angeles, the music icon revealed how she plans on spending her birthday, which is on Monday, May 20, 2024.

"(I'll be) putting my pillow over my head and screaming," Cher told Entertainment Tonight of turning 78 soon.

And when the same question was asked by a reported from, E! News, the Believe crooner reflected on a similar feeling, saying, "I'm putting my head under the bed."

Last year, Cher celebrated her 77th birthday as she took to her official X account, formerly Twitter, tweeting, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous."

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them. WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH #'s I'm dyslexic & #'s Are hard 4 me, she added.

Cher then continued to pen her celebratory tweet stating, "Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."