 

Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'

Cher will be celebrating her 78th birthday on May 20, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'

Cher might just have been a little too nonchalant about her birthday approaching.

At the premiere of the documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, at the Paley Center in Los Angeles, the music icon revealed how she plans on spending her birthday, which is on Monday, May 20, 2024.

"(I'll be) putting my pillow over my head and screaming," Cher told Entertainment Tonight of turning 78 soon.

And when the same question was asked by a reported from, E! News, the Believe crooner reflected on a similar feeling, saying, "I'm putting my head under the bed."

Last year, Cher celebrated her 77th birthday as she took to her official X account, formerly Twitter, tweeting, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous."

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them. WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH #'s I'm dyslexic & #'s Are hard 4 me, she added.

Cher then continued to pen her celebratory tweet stating, "Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person' video
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person'
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Drew Barrymore believes animals are 'scientifically' good for humans
Drew Barrymore believes animals are 'scientifically' good for humans
Sabrina Carpenter makes 'SNL' debut with hit songs performance
Sabrina Carpenter makes 'SNL' debut with hit songs performance
Amy Winehouse THIS viral moment cut from 'Back to Black' biopic
Amy Winehouse THIS viral moment cut from 'Back to Black' biopic
David Beckham follows Victoria Beckham footsteps in business
David Beckham follows Victoria Beckham footsteps in business
Inside Justin Bieber's 'alleged' hair transplantation: 'A dramatic change'
Inside Justin Bieber's 'alleged' hair transplantation: 'A dramatic change'