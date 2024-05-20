Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together

Sienna Miller turned heads at the premiere of her latest film, Horizon: An American Saga, during Cannes Film Festival.

At the red carpet, Miller was accompanied by her boyfriend, Oli Green and her daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with her ex Tom Sturridge.

This marked her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe's first-ever red carpet appearance.

The actress stunned in lavender gown, while Marlowe looked adorable in pink dress with a large bow.

However, boyfriend Oli Green looked dapper in classic black suit, white shirt and navy tie.

Sienna's co-stars, including Kevin Costner, also graced the event, with his son, Hayes Logan Costner who also stars in the movie.

Horizon: An American Saga, set to release on June 28, 2024, promises to be an epic Western film.

The film received a warm reception from attendees at the Grand Lumiere Theatre with a standing ovation that lasted nearly ten minutes.

Costner, who directs, produces, co-writes and also plays the lead role in the film said, "I’m sorry you had to clap so long for me to speak, It’s not mine anymore. It’s yours. I knew that the minute this was over. And that’s the way it should be," according to The Hollywood Reporter.