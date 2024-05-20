 

Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology

Sean 'Diddy' Combs issued a public apology, expressing remorse for his actions towards Cassie

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology

Cassie's lawyer has criticized Sean 'Diddy' Combs recent pubic apology video.

According to Mirror report, Cassie's lawyer, Meredith Firetog labelled Diddy's recent apology as "pathetic desperation" in response to the leaked footage from 2016, showing the rapper assaulting her.

The controversy ignited when CNN released a footage from 2016, capturing Diddy kicking, and throwing objects at his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in a California hotel hallway.

In response to that video, Diddy issued a public apology on his Instagram page, expressing remorse for his actions towards Cassie.

However, Cassie's attorney responded, criticizing Diddy's apology, stating, "Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

"That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," she added.

