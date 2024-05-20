Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 6th wedding anniversary amid royal family snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19 amid snub from the royal family.



Royal expert Jennie Bond has shared her thoughts on the 'madly romantic' plans Archie and Lilibet father have for their anniversary, what Meghan might gift Harry, and how their special day could unfold.

The royal expert claimed, according to the Mirror, "There's no doubt that after six years of marriage, Harry and Meghan look just as much in love as ever. They are always holding hands and in Nigeria Harry was filmed sweetly kissing his wife on the head.

"I think most right minded people would simply wish them well and hope that this troubled young man now not quite so young has truly found the love and family life he longed for.”

Jennie also revealed Meghan and Harry’s plans for their special day as the royal family snubbed the couple after they refrained from marking the occasion.



The royal commentator said, “I've no doubt that Harry will come up with some madly romantic idea for the anniversary and Meghan will probably find a gift full of symbolism and significance.

“They will probably spend it privately with their children around them with perhaps a romantic dinner for two in the evening."