Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Disney was not generally a place for R-rated movies. But the studio is going ahead with uncensored Deadpool and Wolverine, which even surprised Ryan Reynolds.

Expressing his astonishment, he told Fandango, "I hope it doesn't sound condescending, I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them."

He continued, "I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever."

Adding, "I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there's no other way to do it."

Ryan noted it "really [allowed] us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible."

Deadpool & Wolverine will come to the cinemas on July 26, 2024.