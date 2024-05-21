50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology to Cassie Venture

50 Cent expressed skepticism regarding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent apology to his ex Cassie Ventura.

On Instagram, Diddy posted a video apology addressing recent surfaced 2016 video of him beating Cassie in the hotel lobby, matching allegations from a lawsuit filed last November.

In response, 50 Cent expressed his reaction on Instagram, alongside a clip of Diddy's apology, stating, "This is not going to work, who is advising him right now?" and adding, "SMH bad move."

In the video, Diddy takes responsibility for his actions, expressing remorse and seeking redemption.



"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, Sometimes you gotta do that. I was [expletive] up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he stated in the video.

