Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade unveils pictures from her dreamy wedding at Battle Creek, Michigan

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade embarked on a new chapter of her life as she exchanged vows with Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony this weekend.



"Waking up a wife this week," Hailie celebrated the news on Instagram with picturesque shots from her big day.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife ????," Hailie went on to say.

In of the snapshots, Hailie and Evan share a tender kiss after exchanging vows and in another as the newlyweds drive off from the venue.

Hailie embodied grace in a white strapless gown paired with a delicate floor-length veil. Evan, equally dapper, proudly declared, "That’s my wife. Best weekend of my life," in the comments.

While some fans expressed disappointment at Eminem's absence from the shared pictures, others defended the couple's right to revel in their moment outside of Eminem's public persona.



Hailie and Eminem shared a father-daughter dance during the occasion at Battle Creek, Michigan, TMZ reported.



Hailie and Evans wedding took place a little more than a year after their engagement last February. They began dating in 2016.

Hailie is the only biological of Kim Scott and Eminem, who is also a father to two adopted children Aliana Marie Scott and Stevie.

Aliana was the daughter of Kim's twin sister, Dawn Scott, who died of substance abuse in 2016 while Stevie is Kim's son with her former partner, Eric Hartter, who also died of substance abuse in 2019.