Courteney Cox opens up about her experience since Matthew Perry's demise

Friends star Courteney Cox feels Matthew Perry is still around.

"He's just so funny," the Friends alum said during an interview on CBWS Sunday Morning. "He is genuinely, a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," she went on as she explained their bond both on and off the screen.

Courteney went on to share how she still senses her late costar's presence even after his demise. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she added.

Courteney, 59, also likened this sensation to the closeness she feels with her family, suggesting that Perry's spirit serves as a guiding presence in her life. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew," Courteney revealed.

She also reflected on the enduring impact of Perry's presence.

"I feel like there are a lot of people that are — I think that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," she added.



Matthew Perry tragically passed away last year due to the acute effects of ketamine.

In a tribute to their friendship, Cox previously shared a favorite clip from Friends, featuring her character Monica Geller and Perry's Chandler Bing in bed together when Monica's brother, Ross Geller, (played by David Schwimmer) walked in on them.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," Courteney explained. "But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.