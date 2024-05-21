 

WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat

Indiana Fever's star showed great persistence against Connecticut Sun

May 21, 2024

Catlin Clark reveals what makes a true basketball player. — Reuters 

The women basketball star Catlin Clark struggled through an injured left ankle and an irregular late technical foul to get her team in position for its first win, but Indian Fever could't get lucky against Connecticut Sun and lost  88-84 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever was mostly concerned by the knee injury of the 22-year-old former Iowa forward, who suffered a roll in the second quarter, bringing enormous pain for the top WNBA player, prompting medical assistance.

In a post-game conference, Catlin Clark told journalists: "I turned it pretty good. I think it just got caught, I don’t think I stepped on anybody. I don’t have the best ankles in the world."

"It was a little tight this morning, but nothing out of the ordinary," she added.

The first WNBA pick stated: "It felt good, I just wanted to get a lot more tape on it as fast as I could to get back out there playing. It’s hard, especially when I felt I started the game off good, then you get hurt and you’ve got to sit out the last five minutes of the first half, then wait for halftime."

Clark also noted: "It’s hard to get into a flow so I think it took me until the end of the third quarter to get back into a little bit of a flow, but every basketball player has had an ankle injury. If not, you’re not a true baller I guess, so it’ll be a little stiff but I’ll be good."

The Fever met with consecutive four defeats however, Monday’s game is regarded as the best so far.

