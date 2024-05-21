 

'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion

'The Bear' actor Liza Colón-Zayas discusses her upcoming film 'IF'

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion

Liza Colón-Zayas, famously known for her portrayal in The Bear, opened up about her career and advice for young artists.

Promoting her new film IF, the New York actress told Hello Magazine, "My biggest achievement is that I followed my dream. Ever since I was a little kid, I knew I wanted to be on that screen playing make-believe. But nobody looked like me."

She continued, "And my plan was I'm going to run away and take a taxi to California, to Hollywood, and I was going to move in with the Partridge family. It was a plan."

"It didn't quite go that way, but somehow, wanting to play make-believe is something I couldn't give up on. And now, here I am."

Asked about the theme of the film about imaginary friends and the inner strength they brought.

"So many times. So many times. I found that the biggest inner strength in those moments was having the strength to ask for help. And then, somehow, help would come through. Yeah."

Shannen Doherty shares blunt views on 'Charmed'
Shannen Doherty shares blunt views on 'Charmed'
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal major wedding plans
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal major wedding plans