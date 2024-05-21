'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion

Liza Colón-Zayas, famously known for her portrayal in The Bear, opened up about her career and advice for young artists.



Promoting her new film IF, the New York actress told Hello Magazine, "My biggest achievement is that I followed my dream. Ever since I was a little kid, I knew I wanted to be on that screen playing make-believe. But nobody looked like me."

She continued, "And my plan was I'm going to run away and take a taxi to California, to Hollywood, and I was going to move in with the Partridge family. It was a plan."

"It didn't quite go that way, but somehow, wanting to play make-believe is something I couldn't give up on. And now, here I am."

Asked about the theme of the film about imaginary friends and the inner strength they brought.

"So many times. So many times. I found that the biggest inner strength in those moments was having the strength to ask for help. And then, somehow, help would come through. Yeah."