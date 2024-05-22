Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?

Ben Affleck might be listening to his ex wife Jennifer Garner’s advice after all as he was seen sporting his wedding ring amid divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez.

Last week, insiders privy to In Touch strongly claimed that the celebrity couple is headed for separation. They told the outlet, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The Batman actor stepped out in Santa Monica, California for a guy’s night and was seen rocking a casual look with tan jeans and a navy button-up shirt.

According to visuals obtained by PEOPLE, Ben was flashing his wedding ring on full display, on his left hand.

His appearance comes after the 52-year-old actress was seen pulling up in the actor’s mansion earlier this week, and sources confirmed to Daily Mail that JLo is relying on her to save her marriage with Ben

“JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through. She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues,” the insider shared.

They added, “She does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo. She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together.”