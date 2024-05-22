MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life

MacKenzie Porter is having her ‘whirlwind’ motherhood experience with her firstborn.



During her red-carpet appearance at the 2024 ACM Awards, the 34-year-old singer talked about her few weeks-old daughter Bowen James.

The Pickup artist told the PEOPLE magazine, "She's eight weeks," adding that being a mother is ‘such a whirlwind’ experience.

Referring to the night before the event she said to the outlet, “Last night was the first night I got a good amount of sleep because it's the first time I'm away from her. But she's the sweetest little thing, I could not be more in love."

Moreover, the About You singer also opened up about her sleep cycle after welcoming the little one, she said, "She sleeps like three hours in a row and that's it. So, you know, that's OK, I'm in my no sleep era, but it'll be better one day again."

It is pertinent to mention that Porter welcomed her first child with her husband Jake Etheridge.