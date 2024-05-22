Why Kylian Mbappe is not participating in Paris Olympics 2024?

Kylian Mbappe to join Spanish club Real Madrid. — Reuter

French professional footballer Kylian Mbappe weeks ago announced he was stepping down from his Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after this season; however, new information has emerged about the future of the 25-year-old.

News reports from Madrid Universal revealed that the French striker will not be participating in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Moreover, the PSG forward is slated to join hands with Spanish club Real Madrid in August.

According to the report, Los Blancos also clarified that there will be no exceptional treatment for the French forward — who led his national team to the football World Cup in 2022 — for his Euro 2024 and Paris Olympics 2024 participation.

Currently, the president of the Spanish club Florentino Perez is in France for a FIFA event where he is expected to meet President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Mbappe's case.

Perez is very keen to bring Kylian Mbappe to the La Liga team, which would ideally take place after the conclusion of the European Championship in Germany in July.

Mbappe, announced in a video message on May 10: “I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.”

"I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.”

The striker, however, did not appear in his last French league game.