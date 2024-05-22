Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might just have hit a rough patch in their marriage.

A source close to the 54-year-old songstress revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the couple’s marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.”

Rumors of trouble in Paradise have been circulating ever since it was heard that that the 51-year-old actor and the On The Floor singer have been living separately despite both of them being in Los Angeles.

This report comes within two years after Lopez and Affleck eloping in Las Vegas and then celebrating with a “dream” reception in Georgia.

However, the social butterfly Lopez and the rather reserved Affleck are mow having alleged problems in their relationship due to different life views and opposite personalities.

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” a music source says of Lopez, who is residing in the couple’s marital home while Affleck has been staying in a rental.

The insider said of Ben Affleck, “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”