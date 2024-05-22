 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly going through problems in their marriage

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage not in the best place?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might just have hit a rough patch in their marriage.

A source close to the 54-year-old songstress revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the couple’s marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.”

Rumors of trouble in Paradise have been circulating ever since it was heard that that the 51-year-old actor and the On The Floor singer have been living separately despite both of them being in Los Angeles.

This report comes within two years after Lopez and Affleck eloping in Las Vegas and then celebrating with a “dream” reception in Georgia.

However, the social butterfly Lopez and the rather reserved Affleck are mow having alleged problems in their relationship due to different life views and opposite personalities.

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” a music source says of Lopez, who is residing in the couple’s marital home while Affleck has been staying in a rental.

The insider said of Ben Affleck, “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans