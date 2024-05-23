 

Legal trouble follows Beyoncé amid success

Beyoncé faces lawsuit on 'Break My Soul' over copyright infringement

May 23, 2024

A former New Orleans group, Da Showstoppaz, is suing Beyoncé JAY-Z and Big Freedia over a copyright infringement lawsuit.

They claimed the Grammy winner's super-hit Break My Soul sampled a song, Explode of the 46-year-old, in which she illegally lifted some phrases from their 2002 single Release A Wiggle.

Documents obtained by Baller Alert show the plaintiffs, Tessa Avie, Keva Bourgeois, Henri Braggs, and Brian Clark, alleging that "unique phrases, melody, and musical arrangement" were used on the songs.

It further reads, "Da Showstoppaz have a copyright to their unique and distinctive lyrics and musical composition, 'Release A Wiggle.' Big Freedia had access to 'Release A Wiggle,' which was subsequently sampled by 'Break My Soul' by Mrs. Carter."

"Therefore, by copying 'Release A Wiggle" in 'Explode,' Big Freedia infringed on Da Showstoppaz's copyrights."

In their demands, they said the group should be credited on the tracks and give them royalties for the songs.

Besides this legal trouble, Beyoncé has continued her streak of topping the charts. Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, has crossed one billion streams on Spotify.

"@Beyonce's 'COWBOY CARTER' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify," a post by Chart Data said.

