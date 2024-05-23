Lizzo updates fans with new music

Melissa Jefferson known by her musical moniker, Lizzo teased her fans with new album.



On Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer took to her social media account to open up about her mental well-being.

Lizzo penned down a detailed caption alongside a mirror selfie while teasing her new album.

“I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months, Lizzo wrote in her caption, adding “The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it.”

She added, “I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up.”

The Grammy winner went on to say, “My smile reaches my eyes again and that's a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience.”

Previously, Lizzo threatened fans with her retirement as she vented out her frustration on her social media accounts amid the sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

Later she clarified her statement saying she 'quit giving any negative energy’.