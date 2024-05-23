Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner react to Scott Disick's transformation

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are aware of Scott Disick’s transformation.

In the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, the starting of the episode cut to his house as the mother-daughter duo paid him a visit.

When they met Scott, who has lost a lot of weight since the last season, Kris said in the confession, “He looks great and I know that he has really struggled the last year or so. He was not in the best place last season”

On the other hand, Khloe gawked at all the healthy stuff in his fridge.

Last month, an insider told Daily Mail that Scott consumed Ozempic, the severe weight loss drug, because he started comparing himself with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker.

“Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis – and Travis being thin didn’t help. Scott turned to food as his crutch because he could not turn to drugs,” the source had shared.

The tipster also said that Kourtney is concerned about Scott as he is the father of her four children.

“He loves his kids too much to try to ruin his relationship with them. Kourtney is of course concerned because he is the father of her children,” they added.