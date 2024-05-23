Elton John not 'fading to black' with new music just around the corner

Elton John might just be giving the world another taste of his musical prowess alongside his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin.

In a conversation with The Sun, the rock icon’s musical partner opened up about John’s next record which is coming out sooner than everyone expects.

“Elton and I have an album coming out very soon, but I daren’t say anything about it because I’m under strict orders to keep schtum," the 74-year-old lyricist said.

Taupin added that “it’s all done and recorded," and expected to make its debut at The Other Songs Live event in London.

“I think it’s quite brilliant and quite contemporary and it will certainly surprise a lot of people and excite a lot of people and hopefully be successful," he concluded.

Representatives for Elton John have not responded to PEOPLE magazine’s request for comment as of yet.

However, last September, Taupin opened up to the outlet about the potential of his work with the 77-year-old singer.

"Who knows — he may not do anything anymore, but we’ll definitely make another record,” he said adding, “There’s no doubt about that. Just because he isn’t touring doesn’t mean he is fading to black.”