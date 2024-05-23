Indian-origin British coach joins Pakistan's football team

Trishan Patel, a British football coach of Indian origin, has officially joined the Pakistan football team as an Assistant Coach and Performance Analyst. — Reporter

KARACHI: Trishan Patel, a British football coach of Indian origin, has officially joined the Pakistan football team as an Assistant Coach and Performance Analyst.

Patel joined the team's camp in Islamabad as they are preparing for their final two games in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

Patel, who previously worked with the team remotely, brings a wealth of experience from his diverse coaching background. He has worked with various organisations, clubs, and schools across England, including prominent clubs such as Liverpool and Luton Town.

The Pakistan Football Federation announced Patel’s arrival through their social media channels, featuring Patel in the national team's kit.

Patel began his football coaching career in 2006 as a scouting coach. In 2009, he joined Premier League side Luton Town as a Community Coach, where he remained until 2015. A holder of the UEFA A license, Patel joined Biggleswade United in 2019 as an assistant manager.

Additionally, he has worked as an international academy coach with Liverpool and has also been involved with Berkhamsted.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against regional giants Saudi Arabia in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier match in Islamabad on June 6, before travelling to Tajikistan for their final match.