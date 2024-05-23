 

King Charles, Prince William contemplate 'stripping' Harry, Meghan of royal titles

King Charles and Prince William have discussed taking the royal titles from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

May 23, 2024

King Charles, Prince William contemplate 'stripping Harry, Meghan of royal titles
King Charles and Prince William have discussed taking the royal titles from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly contemplated stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, but won’t follow through for one reason.

Harry and Meghan recently had a successful tour of Nigeria where they were honored as “Duke” and “Duchess.” The Sussexes were reportedly "delighted" about their royal titles being on display.

Their tour, where they were treated like royals, left King Charles “angered,” per insiders.

Following the tour, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Charles and William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse"

"The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them," he added.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California a few months later. The duo have since given an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, claiming the royals were worried what Prince Archie’s skin color would be like.

They also made a bombshell Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, followed by Harry’s memoir Spare, making more claims against The Firm.

The couple now live in Montecito, California with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

