 

Who was Travis Kelce love guru in Taylor Swift romance?

Patrick Mahomes claims credit to be the matchmaker of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Amid a whirlwind romance of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes is highlighting his role in the making of the lovebirds.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the Chiefs quarterback said he paved the way for the NFL's tight end relationship by inviting him to attend Carolina's hitmaker Eras Tour with a friendship bracelet.

"I like to take some of the credit," he said. "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite."

Besides the invitation, Patrick said he shined his matchmaker skills by boosting the 34-year-old morale to get the girl.

"I had some input in there as well," noting, "'Dude, just go for it, just go for it.'"

Luck, however, was not with Travis at the concert. He previously told on his podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

"So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Eventually, the pair hit it off as they public their relationship last year. 

"We started hanging out right after that," Taylor referred to the concert in an interview to TIME

"So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

