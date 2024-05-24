Jelly Roll sets fitness goals before ‘Turkey Day’

Jason DeFord who is known by his musical moniker, Jelly Roll is gearing up for another fitness Goal after achieving his first 5K earlier in May.



The country star’s wife Bunnie Xo took to her official TikTok account and shared a video of Jelly’s morning workout and swinging laps with his daughter.

The video began with Jelly cheering, “Morning exercise, baby!”

Then he made his fitness announcement, saying, “I’m going to make an announcement … you ready?”

“5K by Turkey Day, baby!”, the Need a Savior told his wife.

Moreover, on May 7, Jelly participated in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert and Tom Segura held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.



The Save Me singer started to train himself to participate in the challenge in January.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight he told the outlet that he was ‘a little tired' but 'felt great.'

"It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man," he added.

Additionally, he told PEOPLE magazine in April, sharing his fitness journey, "I'm probably down 70-something pounds."