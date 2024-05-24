 

Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four

Hilary Duff welcomed her fourth baby, Townes Maedows Bair on May 3

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Disney alum Hilary Duff shared glimpses into her chaotic life after being a full-time mother of her four children.

On Friday, May 24, the 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a snap of her and newborn Townes Meadows Bair.

In the picture posted to her stories, she can be seen flaying her no makeup look, posing with a smile as she carries her little one wrapped with a cloth on her chest.

Another snap features Hilary who looked exhausted with three of her four kids, sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

She wrote on the chaotic picture of her messy room with clothes all over the floor, “Mornings on fire.”

The Lizzy McGuire star also added a selfie of her husband Matthew Koma with the two weeks old wrapped around his chest.

She called the father of the little bundle of joy the ‘Dad star’.

For the unversed, Hillary Duff shares three daughters Banks, Mae, and Townes with her Husband Mathew.

The Disney alum also has an older son Luca, whom she welcomed with her previous partner Mike Comrie.

