Travis Scott, Alexander 'AE' Edwards get into serious fight at Cannes party

Travis Scott and Tyga's pal Alexander 'AE' Edwards, got into a physical fight involving models 'flying' and people getting 'hit'

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Travis Scott and Cher's boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards were involved in a physical fight in Cannes, France.

On Friday, at Richie Akiva’s annual "The After" party, the fight between Scott and Edwards, who was accompanied by pal Tyga, occurred around 5 a.m.

According to Pagesix report, the sources revealed that the fight began when both Scott and Tyga were near the DJ booth.

The tension escalated when party host Akiva gave a shoutout to Tyga and Edwards, which Scott did not appreciate.

The rapper allegedly grabbed the microphone from the host, prompting Edwards to ask him to allow the host to continue.

"Travis was the aggressor, he and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest," source said.

Notably, Tyga did not participate in the fight, remaining calm on the side.

Amid the fight, an ice bucket was used as a weapon, and models nearby were caught in the melee.

The source stated, "Models were flying everywhere in the melee, Someone got hit with an ice bucket."

Despite longstanding tensions between Scott and Tyga due to their past relationships with Kylie Jenner, sources indicated that this fight was not directly related to Jenner. 

