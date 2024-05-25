Hailey Bieber radiates pregnancy glow during Japan getaway: See photos

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, is embracing her pregnancy with style and grace.

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram.

The beloved couple recently embarked on their babymoon to Japan where the Rhodes founder showcased her growing baby bump.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hailey posted series of photos from their trip, flaunting her baby bump.

In the photos, the mom-to-be can be seen sporting various outfits, including a yellow knit hait and crop top paired with low-rise pants, and a jacket left open to reveal her stomach.



She captioned the post with, "little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."

On the other hand, the Baby hitmaker also shared images of Hailey's baby bump on his own Instagram handle.

The photos captured Hailey's radiant smile and maternal glow from their trip to Japan.



Their trip to Japan follows Hailey's recent appearance at Billie Eilish's listening party, where she confidently flaunted her bump in chic attire.