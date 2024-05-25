Charlie Puth thought Taylor Swift name-drop was 'prank'

Charlie Puth got emotional when Taylor Swift mentioned him in her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Puth revealed his reaction on the mention of his name in the song.

The Attention hitmaker shared that initially he thought it was a joke when a friend informed him about the mention before the album’s official release on April 19.

"My brain immediately went to ‘Oh, like in an interview or something. That’s cool. I love Taylor Swift," he said.

Puth further recounted his disbelief that the lyrics, "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," might be AI generated.

He said, "I’m going to wake up tomorrow and it was just a big joke that someone was playing on me because someone thinks I shouldn’t be a bigger artist, so get the biggest artist since the Beatles to say that I should be a bigger artist. Ha ha ha."

However, when he heard the song, "my first thought was like, ‘Wow. She said my name.’ She kind of said it like P-O-O-T-H, and I just cried, dude."