PAK vs ENG: England set 184-run target for Pakistan

Pakistani bowlers restrict England batter from scoring big total despite host's solid start

May 25, 2024

Moeen Ali collects Jos Buttler's bat after his dismissal, England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Edgbaston, May 25, 2024. — AFP

England set an 184-run target for Pakistan, with skipper Jos Buttler's captain knock, in the second T20I of the four-match series which is being played at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, on Saturday.

England’s skipper Jos Buttler played a captain knock and scored 84 runs on 51 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes. During the process, he also completed 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, becoming only the ninth player in the shorter format to do so.

Pakistan were off to a great start as Imad Wasim removed Phil Salt in the fourth over but England recovered brilliantly as Buttler and Will Jacks formed a 71-run partnership which brought the home side back in the game.

The hosts looked on course of reaching a massive total but the impressive comeback by Pakistani bowlers especially Haris Rauf, Imad and Shaheen stopped them.

Jacks scored 37 off 23 with six boundaries while Jonny Bairstow contributed 21 runs. Meanwhile, the likes of Harry Brook, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone failed to score in double digits.

Jofra Archer scored 12 runs in the last over which helped England conclude their innings at 183/7 in the allocated overs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen bagged three wickets while Imad and Rauf picked two each. While Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir failed to take a single wicket.

Earlier today, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first.

For England, Jorfa Archer made his long-awaited comeback to the playing XI as this will be his first international appearance in over a year. On the other hand, Pakistan's Haris Rauf returned to the team after staying on the sidelines for three months.

Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Pak vs Eng series schedule of remaining matches:

25 May — 2nd T20I, Birmingham

28 May — 3rd T20I, Cardiff

30 May — 4th T20I, The Oval

