Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'

Britney Spears just showed her unwavering support to longtime choreographer and ex-fling, Wade Robson.

The 41-year-old dancer, Robson, posted on his profile a promo for his podcast, From Trauma to Triumph, he mentioned that the episode featured an interview with Dr. Peter A. Levine, an expert in “dissociation, shame, self-compassion, and the role of community in healing.”

The Oops!...I Did It Again singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a video of Robson opening up about the abuse with a lengthy caption.

“It warms my heart to see an older man take his time to even speak on such a subject !!!” the 42-year-old pop superstar, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post on Friday.

The doctor stating that to completely heal its not necessary to recall everything associated to the trauma, which Spears related with.

In her post the Toxic singer recalled some of the difficult experiences she endured as a result of her 13-year conservatorship, and continued, “I don’t want to remember those things … but I see now I can’t face my past, how do I move forward if I don’t know where I’ve been ???”

“I wanted to share this because it genuinely touched my heart to see this older man speak on something that’s incredibly sensitive to my heart !!!,” Britney Spears added.