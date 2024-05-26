Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away at 83

Veteran actor Talat Hussain, — Facebook/@Pakistan Film Industry

Talat Hussain's daughter confirms his death.

He was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

PM Shehbaz Sharif offers his condolences.

Veteran actor Talat Hussain passed in Karachi after a prolonged illness, confirmed Karachi Arts Council President Ahmed Shah on Sunday.



Shah shared he was informed about the actor's death by his daughter Tazeen Hussain.

Hussain, who is known for his prolific career in radio, television and cinema, was battling with prolonged illness and undergoing treatment in a private hospital.



Born in September 1940 in Delhi, India, the renowned thespian was married to professor Rakhshanda Hussain and was a father of three — two daughters and one son.

Hussain, studied from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Goevernment of Pakistan.

He was also awarded Amanda Award in 2006 for best supporting actor in a Norwegian film "Import Eksport" and Nigar Award in 1986 for best supporting actor in film "Miss Bangkok".

Hussain left an indelible mark in the Pakistani showbiz industry, from delightful dramas to insightful writing.

He had a decades long career in acting, singing and arts. He also worked for sometime for the BBC in London.

He worked in many dramas including "Arjumand" in 1970 on PTV, "Ansoo", "Bandish", "Des Pardes", "Tariq Bin Ziad", "Eid ka Jora", "Fanooni Latifey" and Hawain".

Shah, speaking to Geo News, expressed sadness over Hussain's demise.

"It is a very unbelievable situation. Mr Talat was a member of the Arts Council and also remained its vice-president. He was a man of literature as most of his life he would read and write books.

"He was not only an actor but also an amazing human."

Condolences pour in

Following Talat Hussain's demise, fans, politicians and fellow actors poured in their condolences on their social media accounts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise and offered condolences to his family.

The premier said that Hussain was a legendary actor whose dialogue delivery was impeccable. "He made his place in the hearts drama and film fans through his acting."

PM Shehbaz said that Hussain's services to television, theatre and radio will always be remembered, adding that the void created by his death will never be filled.

Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Hussain's invaluable services to the arts will always be remembered.



Actor Behroze Sabzwari, while speaking to Geo News, said that Hussain was a great personality. "He was our teachers but we also had a friendship which is our privilege. I knew him from a very young age."

Sabzwari said that he was a great actor and had a very distinguished style. He was also a part of theatre and used to teach at NAPA, he added.

"I was like a kid to him and he gave me affection. He was a great person," Sabzwari said. He also recalled that his voice was amazing.

Actor Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to offer her condolences. "What a loss," she wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, Bushra said that her heart is sad. "Talat was an elegant and civilised actor," she said.

Showering praise on his voice, she said that Hussain used to speak beautifully. She added that he was a person with a great personality.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, taking to X, said: "Passing away of Talat Hussain sahib feels like a personal loss. He was there not as a co-actor but guiding force when I did my first ever play, Khwabon Ki Zanjir. Another of the greats gone."