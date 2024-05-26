Kanye West, Kim Kardashian are 'proud' of North West's 'Lion King' gig

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are proud to see North West marking a major milestone of her life.



Donning a lion-inspired costume, the 10-year-old starred as Young Simba at the live Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday where she sang I Just Can’t Wait to Be King after getting a gushing welcome from Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

A source told US Weekly, “She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best. She never forgot the words and danced all around the stage. North looked really happy and was always smiling.”

Her famous parents also showed up at the concert as her biggest support system. Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared behind-the-scenes snaps before North took the stage while Kanye couldn’t put his phone down.

“Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began. He filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation. She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had a good rhythm,” the source added.