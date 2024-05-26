 
Disney songwriter Richard M Sherman breathes his last at 95

Richard M Sherman and his brother Robert B. Sherman has composed more than 150 songs for Disney

May 26, 2024

Richard M Sherman who partnered with his late brother Robert B. Sherman for various Disney's songwriting projects, passed away at the age of 95.

On Saturday, The Walt Disney Co. announced the dismal news in a statement, quoting the cause of Richard’s death as an ‘age-related illness’.

“Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the Sherman brothers’ magnificent and timeless songs. Even today, the duo’s work remains the quintessential lyrical voice of Walt Disney,” the company said in the statement posted on it's website.

The Sherman brothers are mostly celebrated for their work in songs Trust in Me for Jungle Book and Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang movie.

Their other notable works include Winnie the Pooh, The Aristocats, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Moreover, the duo won 2 Oscars awards in 1965 for their work on Mary Poppins, was honored with the Songwriters' Hall of Fame in 2005 and they were the first ever Americans to win first prize at the Moscow Film Festival for Tom Sawyer in 1973.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert B. Sherman passed away in London at the age of 86 in 2012.

Richard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children: Gregory and Victoria. He is also survived by another daughter, Lynda from a previous marriage.

