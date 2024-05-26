 
Ozzy Osbourne marks another feat with Post Malone

Ozzy Osbourne received a new score for his collaboration with the singer Post Malone

May 26, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne, who is a legendary metal singer, has achieved another earn after expressing his desire to do sing again.

As per the latest findings of Forbes, the Black Sabbath singer landed the spot No.08 on Billboards Hot 100 for his collaboration with Post Malone Take What You Want with Travis Scott. 

This achievement marked the end of Ozzy’s decades long hiatus from Top 10 positions of music charts after 30 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously the metal singer, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, declared his wish for performing again on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy Speaks, despite his health scares.

“I’ve just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me,” he said at that time. 

He also added, “The thing is, you have it, and you go, ‘I don’t feel that great,’ but I don’t know what it would be like if I didn’t have it.”

“This stuff that I have, it’s kind of like a super f******* stem cell, you know?” Ozzy added and mentioned, “They put three bottles in me this morning. But apparently, this stuff that I’m on now is a real business show. I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I’ve got to go in about six months from now.”

“I’d like to do a f******* gig without falling over now,” he admitted in conclusion. 

