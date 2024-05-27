 
Chris Pratt teases ‘Jurassic World 4' return: ‘Never say Never'

‘Jurassic World 4’ is slated to hit theatres on 2nd July 2025

May 27, 2024

Chris Pratt opened up about his return in the fourth installment of Jurassic World.

As per the report of Digital Spy, the 44-year-old acting sensation discussed the possibility of his comeback in Jurassic World 4 in an interview with Comic Book Resources.

Addressing his co-star Scarlett Johansson, who has already joined the cast for the upcoming movie, the American movie star said, “You know what, she didn't, she hasn't called, but, you know, ScarJo, I'm only one call away.”

For those unversed, the sci-fi movie is slated to be released on 2nd July 2025. 

“I think [Scarlett’s husband] Colin [Jost] has my number. Feel free to reach out. Yeah, that's exciting news. That's real cool,” he added.

When asked about his return to the franchise, Chris asserted, “Hey, never say never.”

Further spilling beans on his potential return, he added, “Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don't.”

“You'll just have to tune in to find out. I know I'll be first in line, whether I'm in it or not,” he teased before moving to another topic. 

