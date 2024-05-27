 
Bianca Censori gets away from Kanye West toxic control?

Bianca Censori travels solo to Australia after reports say Kanye West controls her

May 27, 2024

Bianca Censori enjoyed lunch with her family on a solo trip to Australia after reports suggested she was under Kanye West's hold.

The Yeezy architect was snapped at a popular eatery in Melbourne on Saturday and what is suprising for the onlookers was her fully-clothed dress which was quite different from her past racy outfits.

The less-eye-catching outfit allowed Bianca to blend in with the lunch crowd, according to Daily Mail.

The meeting with the family comes after the reports sounded alarm that Ye planned to use his wife for his controversial project Yeezy ****.

Reports similarly suggest Bianca's father is looking forward to having a frank conversation with his daughter about her shocking looks.

In other news, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign have finished work on Vultures 2. However, the release date of the album was said to be on May 3. 

