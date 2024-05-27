 
Ryan Reynolds 'thinks' of THIS comedian 'outta nowhere'

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute a deceased comedian for his comic genius and contributions

May 27, 2024

Ryan Reynolds just remembered the Canadian actor and comedian, John Candy.

On May 26, 2024, Sunday, the 47-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to upload a subtle tribute the late star.

The post, originally shared by the comedian Mathias Nastos was actually about missing Candy and his presence.

“Sometimes outta nowhere…I’ll think of this guy and miss the living hell out of him,” a comment across a photo of Candy read in capital letters.

Reynolds shared the post on one of his Instagram Stories, set to the instrumentals of the song, Power to Believe by The Dream Academy, the soundtrack of the late actor’s film, Plane Trains and Automobiles.

“Retro Rewind 80s: The Candy Man Can,” the caption of the Instagram post added. “Although guys like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, and Dan Aykroyd tend to get most of the recognition for their 80s comedies, John Candy was easily one of the funniest men in the movies,” the caption of the reposted upload read.

It continued, “The man had perfect comedic timing on screen, charisma that was second to none, and the ability to make every film better with even the smallest of cameos.”

