Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae’s ‘accidental’ proposal

Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared some insider details of her relationship with husband Malcolm McRae.

On Monday, the 28-year-old actress sat for an interview with the movie-rating social media site Letterboxd, alongside her Furiosa costar Chris Hemsworth.

After the two revealed their top four favorite films, the Thor star suggested that Anya’s final pick was Forrest Gump because she has a special connection to the famous bench in the movie.

She then went on to reveal that her 30-year-old musician husband proposed to her at the location of the bench that Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, sits on while recounting his life story.

“Forrest Gump, I love that movie, I miss movies like that. Just huge, epic sagas where you just feel every emotion under the sun and there’s like this beautiful poetry underneath it. I love it,” she said to which Chris followed up, stating, “Did something special happen on the Forrest Gump bench?”

Anya then spoke of the bench, which is now placed in Georgia's Savannah History Museum, “Yes. My husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah. Complete accident and he’s a boy from Alabama. And I’m blonde. So just, just happened. I hear that music and I cry like a baby.'