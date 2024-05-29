Cristiano Ronaldo extends gratitude to Al Nassr, ex-clubs for elite milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have buried the hatchet with Manchester United in latest social media post. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has proved that he holds no hard feelings for his former club with which he ended terms on a sour note.

Ronaldo, 39, recently marked another remarkable career milestone as he became the top scorer in four different leagues after scoring 35 goals in a single season of the Saudi Pro League.

He broke the record set by Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah who had scored 34 goals in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr.

He has been named the top scorer for his former clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr, which he currently plays for.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming top scorer in four different leagues with special social media post. — Instagram/@cristiano

The Portuguese football legend took to his Instagram to extend his gratitude toward all the clubs that helped him achieve this feat.



He shared a reel summing his latest achievement.

"Proud to make history as the first top scorer in 4 countries," he wrote on Instagram. "A huge thank you to all the clubs, teammates and staff who helped me along the way."

He continued in the comment section by tagging all his former clubs and Al Nassr FC.

His gratitude towards Manchester United on social media proved that he may not hold any hard feelings for the Premier League club which he left after his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, where he revealed feeling like he's being forced out and that he feels "betrayed" by the club.