Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title

Meghan Markle has received important news amid fears that King Charles would remove her and Prince Harry’s royal titles since they are no longer working royals.

According to a royal commentator, the California-based royal couple will always retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles despite pressure on Charles to strip them of their royal status.

Speaking with The Royal Beat, Ingrid Seward assured the Sussexes that the Royal family cannot take their titles and even if they the titles are “officially rescinded,” the couple would still hold onto some form of titles.

"I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Seward said.

"That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it's] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary,” the expert added.

She continued: "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they're going to be 'H and M' anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing."

It is pertinent to note here that Prince Harry’s real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David and as per the royal tradition, Meghan can adopt a princess title but she will have to use her husband’s name.