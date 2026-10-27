Can Nicki Minaj vote? Rapper's citizenship sparks debate amid Trump support

Nicki Minaj declares her eternal support for Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj’s undying support for Donald Trump has the internet asking the same question: can she even vote?

On Sunday, October 25, the Queen of Rap, 43, joined the President of the United States at his campaign rally in Michigan, where she declared she will “continue to support [him] forever and ever.”

“If you run again, I will support you again,” she added.

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However, it remains unclear if Minaj is eligible to vote due to her citizenship status. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the rapper — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj — moved to the U.S. when she was a child, confirming in a 2024 livestream that she is not a U.S. Citizen, per Newsweek.

As of January 2026, the Anaconda hitmaker shared on X that her citizenship paperwork is currently being finalised. “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” she wrote.

Since then, she has not confirmed if she is officially a U.S. citizen. If she has not yet become a U.S. citizen, Minaj cannot cast a vote in this year’s congressional races, as noncitizens, including lawful permanent residents, cannot vote in federal elections.

Although her own eligibility remains up in the air, the 13-time Grammy nominee has been encouraging others to cast their vote. “I encourage you to exercise your right to VOTE. Your voice is needed now more than ever. I believe in you,” she wrote on X earlier this month.

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