Zendaya’s latest outing sparks full-arm tattoo speculations

Did Zendaya just get a full sleeve tattoo, or is it all in the outfit?

Fans were left doing a double take after Tom Holland’s wife showed up at the WNBA Finals with a striking snakeskin pattern covering both arms.

The Euphoria star sparked a wave of curiosity on Monday, October 26, when she made a surprise appearance at Game 5 of the 2026 WNBA Finals at San Francisco's Chase Center.

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While she was there to support her hometown team, the Golden State Valkyries, it was her eye-catching sleeves that stole the spotlight.

The Oakland-born actress arrived wearing a complimentary Valkyries T-shirt with a full-arm sleeves, featuring a bold python print.

The contrast between the team's short-sleeved giveaway shirt and the snakeskin design left some fans wondering whether she had debuted a new set of tattoos.

Zendaya's closely cropped pixie cut also caught attention, but the arm detailing quickly became a talking point among fans online.

“I thought she got a sleeve tattoo for a sec,” one social media user admitted.

Another confessed, “LMFAOO why did i think zendaya was a stud with tatted arm sleeves.”

Others were more focused on the actress's apparent enthusiasm for the distinctive print.

“She’s promoting the out of this snakeskin cloth. I love her,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another wondered, “Hmm what’s w all the snake print recently.”

Despite the tattoo speculation, the striking pattern was part of Zendaya's outfit rather than a new ink art.

Moreover, the home crowd erupted in cheers when the actress appeared on the arena's giant screen, proudly sporting the team's giveaway shirt.

In addition to the Dune actress , high-profile attendees included rapper E-40, former soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball veteran Chris Paul.

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