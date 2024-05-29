Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast

Riley Keough celebrated her 35th birthday in style with her Under the Bridge cast.



On Wednesday, May 29 the actress marked her 35th birthday by sharing a clip of her grooving and also posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps from Under the Bridge set.

“It’s almost my birthday and the @underthebridgehulu finale is out,” she wrote in her caption

The first slide of the carousel is a video of Keough dancing in a dressing room on Duran Duran's 1982 hit song Hungry Like the Wolf while wearing a black body suit paired with sheer black tights.

In the second clip, Keough’s Under the Bridge costar, Lily Gladstone can be seen playfully breathing in and out of a torn plastic.

Keough also shared a blurry photo with Lily and show creator Quinn Shephard lying on a bed, smiling and posing with peace signs.

Moreover, another behind-the-scenes clip shows Keough's costar Walton walking down a corridor in an orange prison attire and handcuffs.

It is pertinent to mention that Under The Bridge is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book under the same name and Keough plays the character of the acclaimed author in her limited series.