 
Geo News

Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast

Riley Keough turned 35 on Wednesday, May 29

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Riley Keough celebrates her big day with Under the Bridge cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast

Riley Keough celebrated her 35th birthday in style with her Under the Bridge cast.

On Wednesday, May 29 the actress marked her 35th birthday by sharing a clip of her grooving and also posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps from Under the Bridge set.

“It’s almost my birthday and the @underthebridgehulu finale is out,” she wrote in her caption

The first slide of the carousel is a video of Keough dancing in a dressing room on Duran Duran's 1982 hit song Hungry Like the Wolf while wearing a black body suit paired with sheer black tights.

Riley Keough celebrates her big day with Under the Bridge cast

In the second clip, Keough’s Under the Bridge costar, Lily Gladstone can be seen playfully breathing in and out of a torn plastic.

Keough also shared a blurry photo with Lily and show creator Quinn Shephard lying on a bed, smiling and posing with peace signs.

Riley Keough celebrates her big day with Under the Bridge cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with Under the Bridge cast

Moreover, another behind-the-scenes clip shows Keough's costar Walton walking down a corridor in an orange prison attire and handcuffs.

It is pertinent to mention that Under The Bridge is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book under the same name and Keough plays the character of the acclaimed author in her limited series.

Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Kerry Katona remains furious with fiancé Ryan Mahoney over messy house
Kerry Katona remains furious with fiancé Ryan Mahoney over messy house
Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers AI Ruddy in touching post
Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers AI Ruddy in touching post
'General Hospital' actress Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88
'General Hospital' actress Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘secret rivalry' between Hollywood megastars
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘secret rivalry' between Hollywood megastars
Brad Pitt shares big screen with George Clooney after 16 years
Brad Pitt shares big screen with George Clooney after 16 years