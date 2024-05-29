Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles

Jennifer Garner just expressed her sincere and good intentions for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

As the 51-year-old actor and 54-year-old songstress have reportedly been going through marriage troubles within two years of tying the knot.

During this entire scenario a source for PEOPLE magazine revealed Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner’s stance, stating that she only "wants the best for" former her husband.

"She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible," the source further added on Garner’s point of view who shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck.

The source continued that Garner, who is now dating John Miller, chairman and CEO of Cali Group, "likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben."

Affleck and Garner married each other in 2009 however they announced their divorce in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then revived their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

In recent light, Lopez has been busy promoting her movie Atlas in Los Angeles while Affleck continues filming his upcoming project, The Accountant 2. The pair have been living apart from each other despite being in L.A. in recent weeks.