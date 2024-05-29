PFL, Atletico Madrid join hands for Pakistan football's betterment

The flag of Atletico Madrid. — Reuters/File

Ahead of the launch event of the Pakistan Football League next week, the PFL has joined hands with Spanish giant Atletico Madrid.

The Atletico Madrid Academy was deployed from 2016 to 2020 in Lahore as part of its strategic international expansion plan.

For several years the Atletico Madrid Academy has successfully landed in over 40 countries with different development football programs for young players and coaches who have had the opportunity to be trained by the academy's sports professionals.

Adolfo Guerrero Gunther, Manager in the Academy Internationalisation Unit, Atletico Madrid Academy, said: "Atletico Madrid Academy are thrilled to have been invited to the unveiling of PFL and to be back again to Pakistan, as it is a huge market full of opportunities, where we wish to explore different possibilities to develop the Academy programs, thanks to the PFL and Golden Ball Global, as part of this tour between 3-5 June 2024."

Melanie Grace, Director of Communications, said: "We are privileged to have Atletico Madrid Academy among our guests and look forward to find opportunities to cooperate in Pakistan thanks to the successful Sports and Educational programs promoted by the Academy."

The objective of PFL is to sensationalise football in a country of 250 million population and to serve the long-enduring appetite of the football-loving nation.

The three-day launching event will start on June 3 from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, and concludes in Karachi - The City of Lights, on June 5.

The visit foresees a series of high-profile meetings scheduled with top brass officials, fandom engagements in malls and schools, grassroots in Kakri Football Stadium in Lyari to celebrate a football carnival, recognise the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s football and the unveiling of franchise teams.

The Pakistan Football League is being unveiled in a ground-breaking ceremony in Lahore on June 4, followed by a series of farewell dinners in each city before send-off by the British Deputy High Commissioner who will host a farewell reception in Karachi on June 5.