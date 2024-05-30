 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman give insight into long friendship

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman interview each other and ask questions about their friendship

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman give insight into long friendship
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman give insight into long friendship

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been close friends for years, to be exact seventeen years and to give fans an insight into their bromance, they interviewed each other.

Marking the first collectable side-by-side covers for People, the duo revealed that they depend on each other for useful advice.

"We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want," the Deadpool star said.

Met for the first time on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Hugh and Ryan hit it off soon.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," the Australian actor said.

He continued, "And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener." 

"So you can tell me anything, and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: 'Do this.' And I think that has been the key."

Agreeing with Hugh, Ryan said, "I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage."

"I am genuinely rooting for you all the time. I want you to win. It's the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected," he added.

Hugh and Ryan starrer Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26.

Selena Gomez chooses boyfriend over die-hard fans
Selena Gomez chooses boyfriend over die-hard fans
Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for 'final' comedy comeback
Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for 'final' comedy comeback
Elton John announces the commencement of 'Speak Up Sing Out' campaign
Elton John announces the commencement of 'Speak Up Sing Out' campaign
Brad Pitt, George Clooney team up for thriller film, 'Wolfs' video
Brad Pitt, George Clooney team up for thriller film, 'Wolfs'
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert video
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death