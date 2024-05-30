Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman give insight into long friendship

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been close friends for years, to be exact seventeen years and to give fans an insight into their bromance, they interviewed each other.



Marking the first collectable side-by-side covers for People, the duo revealed that they depend on each other for useful advice.

"We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want," the Deadpool star said.

Met for the first time on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Hugh and Ryan hit it off soon.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," the Australian actor said.

He continued, "And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener."

"So you can tell me anything, and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: 'Do this.' And I think that has been the key."

Agreeing with Hugh, Ryan said, "I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage."

"I am genuinely rooting for you all the time. I want you to win. It's the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected," he added.

Hugh and Ryan starrer Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26.