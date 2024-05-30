Joe Jonas gets 'honest' about Sophie Turner in new song

 
May 30, 2024

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, Joe Jonas reportedly references his breakup with ex Sophie Turner in a new untitled track.

Sharing the teaser of the song on TikTok, the 34-year-old opened up about his feelings post-split. 

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," he lip-synced in a clip which he captioned, "Even baddies get saddies." 

"OK, I get it, I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

Since they split, the pair get head to head on custody issue and the music video which comes eight months after the divorce filing gave an insight into how these issues impacted Joe.

In a shared statement, the ex-couple announced their separation stating, "after four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." 

They continued, "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

