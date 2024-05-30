Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny 'taking things slow' as they rekindle romance

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are giving love another try almost five months after they parted ways, revealed an insider.



According to In Touch Weekly, the exes are "definitely hooking up again" after sparking reconciliation rumours at this year’s Met Gala and a dinner date at his Japanese steakhouse, Gekko.

Speaking of their breakup, the insider said, “It was Kendall who didn’t want to get too serious with Bad Bunny last year, but now she’s singing a whole new tune.”

“They didn’t have an ugly breakup or anything, so they were excited to see each other,” they added. “It’s obvious the chemistry was still there. They always had a very easy going relationship, it was no drama.”

The source continued of the lovebirds, “They liked each other, laughed a lot, so that all came back when they saw each other. They missed each other. I guess the old adage that absence makes the heart grow fonder is true.”

The model and the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took “things slow” when they were dating last year and have decided to adopt the same approach this time.

“I think the status of their relationship is ‘let’s see where this goes.’ They’re going with the flow, having fun and taking it one day at a time,” the source shared.

“They’re definitely friends with benefits. I don’t think there’s anything official yet, like they’re being exclusive, but who knows what could happen.”

Jenner and Bunny briefly dated in 2023, keeping their relationship private. They split in December, leaving Kendall "heartbroken" and "crushed" as she thought he might be "the one.”