Win or lose we are with you: Mohsin Naqvi backs Green Shirts ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media in London on May 29, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

Team combination is captain, management's prerogative: PCB chief.

Mohsin Naqvi stresses strategy of not panicking, giving their best.

Urges fans to support national side regardless of on-ground result.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has backed the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 urging fans to support the team whether they win or lose on the field.



"Support the team and assure them that we [the fans] are with you [the team] whether you win or lose," the PCB chairman said while speaking to the media in London.

"This is the time to support the team, the next month is sensitive [in this regard]," he added.

Commenting on the team combination in the tournament, the PCB chief said that the discretion on the said issue lies with the captain and team management.



"Overall, a strategy is in place that they don't have to panic and give their best [on the field]," Naqvi said.

Furthermore, peaking at a dinner hosted by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal in honour of the Green Shirts, Naqvi reiterated his earlier remarks and said: "I just want to request one thing which we really need for the next four weeks. Let us all support our players."

The event was attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and a large number of Pakistani community living in the UK.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Khan said he was proud that the Pakistani team had come to London once again.



"Babar Azam is my favourite player, he is a role model," the mayor said while expressing hope that today's match will be a good one.

His remarks come as the national side is set to take on England in the last encounter of the four-match T20 series against the hosts later today.

This is a must win game for the Green Shirts to level the series as the Jos Butter-led side is currently leading the series 1-0 after winning the second T20 by 23 runs at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The first and the third matches were washed out due to rain.

The series is likely to play a key role in the national side's preparations for the T20 World Cup which is set to commence on June 1.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States



Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal