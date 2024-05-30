 
Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison exchange vows in 'dreamy' wedding

'Yellowstone' star Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison confirmed their relationship in the spring of 2023

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have finally exchanged vows a year after confirming their romance.

Entertainment Tonight reported that it was a glamorous Western-themed wedding organized at the Hassie’s family farm in Dallas.

Describing the idea of their dreamy wedding, Hassie told Vogue, "From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most.”

“Every choice was a reflection of us, and witnessing it all come to life was incredible," she continued. "I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette."

For their bid day, Hassie donned a white beaded gown, while Ryan looked handsome in a black suit.

For those unversed, the newlywed first met on the set of Yellowstone and went public with their relationship in the spring of 2023.

