Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison exchange vows in 'dreamy' wedding

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have finally exchanged vows a year after confirming their romance.

Entertainment Tonight reported that it was a glamorous Western-themed wedding organized at the Hassie’s family farm in Dallas.

Describing the idea of their dreamy wedding, Hassie told Vogue, "From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most.”

“Every choice was a reflection of us, and witnessing it all come to life was incredible," she continued. "I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette."

For their bid day, Hassie donned a white beaded gown, while Ryan looked handsome in a black suit.



For those unversed, the newlywed first met on the set of Yellowstone and went public with their relationship in the spring of 2023.